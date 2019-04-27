Rain or shine, one seat or two, Independent Living Vernon’s annual Moving For Independence runs Sunday, May 5, with three distances for riders to choose from. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon on the move for independence

Independent Living fundraiser helps youth with disabilities

Independent Living Vernon is geared up to get the community moving.

The centre’s annual fundraiser, Moving for Independence, gets rolling Sunday, May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at People Place, 3402 27th Ave.

Choose from a 45 kilometre crank hammer ride (starting at 8:30 a.m.) or 24 km leisure ride (9:30 a.m.) on the Okanagan Rail Trail, or a13 km fun walk or ride (10 a.m.) out to Kin Beach.

See: Cycling for Independence event set

Those taking part will be treated to lunch from the Lions Club, a buff, gift bag and a massage.

“We really like to make sure people are fed and feel great after a good workout,” said Lisa Briggs, ILV special events coordinator.

The event fee is $20 (free for kids 12 and under), or raise $100 in pledges. Schools, sports teams and other non-profits can also benefit by collecting pledges and keeping 50 per cent of what they raise.

“All the funds help youth with disabilities maintain and grow their living skills,” said Briggs, as ILV’s mission is to create sustainable community links, to work for societal change, and to remove barriers so that people with disabilities have the opportunity to realize their full potential.

While the event is traditionally known as Cycling for Independence, the name change reflects the various ways people can take part.

“Anybody can come, bring a skateboard if you want,” said Briggs.

To register, visit www.ilvernon.ca or just show up Sunday.

