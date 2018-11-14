Vernon on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September across the province

The trend across the province holds true in Vernon: overdose deaths are on track with last year’s devastating number.

In Vernon, 20 people have died as a result of an overdose, which is only three behind 2017 as a whole. Province-wide a total of 128 people have died from illicit drugs in September alone as the staggering number climbs to more than 1,100 this year.

According to updated BC Coroners Service statistics, which were released Wednesday, roughly four people die each day from an overdose in all corners of the province.

Overdose deaths in Vernon have been on the rise since 2014, which saw four deaths.

Vancouver remains the hardest hit community in 2018, with 297 deaths, followed by Surrey with 162 and Victoria with 74. Kelowna is the highest Okanagan community at No. 4 with 44 deaths. Vernon is No. 14 of the top 15.

So far this year, 63 per cent of all deaths have occurred in the Lower Mainland.

The most prevalent drug detected through autopsies was illicit fentanyl in 94 per cent of all deaths province-wide, followed by cocaine at just under 50 per cent, and methamphetamine at about 32 per cent.

