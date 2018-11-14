Vernon on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September across the province

The trend across the province holds true in Vernon: overdose deaths are on track with last year’s devastating number.

In Vernon, 20 people have died as a result of an overdose, which is only three behind 2017 as a whole. Province-wide a total of 128 people have died from illicit drugs in September alone as the staggering number climbs to more than 1,100 this year.

Related: B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

Related: New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

Related: Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

According to updated BC Coroners Service statistics, which were released Wednesday, roughly four people die each day from an overdose in all corners of the province.

Overdose deaths in Vernon have been on the rise since 2014, which saw four deaths.

Vancouver remains the hardest hit community in 2018, with 297 deaths, followed by Surrey with 162 and Victoria with 74. Kelowna is the highest Okanagan community at No. 4 with 44 deaths. Vernon is No. 14 of the top 15.

So far this year, 63 per cent of all deaths have occurred in the Lower Mainland.

The most prevalent drug detected through autopsies was illicit fentanyl in 94 per cent of all deaths province-wide, followed by cocaine at just under 50 per cent, and methamphetamine at about 32 per cent.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Freeze out your home from unwanted pests
Next story
Feds give $2 million for anti-extremism programs in B.C.

Just Posted

Hall call for Vernon’s Ken Holland

Four-time Stanley Cup-winning GM of Detroit Red Wings to be inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Vernon on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September across the province

Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

The Thomas family is one of the many that are financially vulnerable to unexpected personal crises.

Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

Lavington air quality advisory issued, open burning restrictions in effect

Lavington is under advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulates.

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at BC naval base

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Script of remarks from Vernon Remembrance Day event

There were audio issues during the presentation, so we post it for those who may have missed it.

Vernon Girl Guides heading to Toronto

Local fundraisers planned include Lavington garage sale, bottle drive and Facebook auction

Vernon hosts female Atom PeeWee Tournament

Inaugural event sees Kelowna, Penticton, Richmond and Vancouver in town

UBC Okanagan offers its expertise to struggling parents

Pilot walk-in clinic open to the public

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics brings Mulan to Vernon

Finding Mulan is Nov. 23-24 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

VIDEO: Carport fire sets Kelowna apartment building aflame

Kelowna firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Pandosy Street about 4 a.m.

Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border still waiting for arraignment

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was charged on Sept. 1 for importing/exporting a controlled substance

Most Read