Vernon opens up 2019 budget talks

Public can add input online at EngageVernon.ca

Vernon’s 2019 budget consultation is live and residents can now use the interactive budget allocator tool to help council and administration understand the public’s priorities on various services provided by the city.

The survey is open until May 27.

“It’s easy to participate and it is informative,” said Nick Nilsen, city communications officer. “Simply go to www.EngageVernon.ca, click on the Vernon Budget 2019 tile, and sign up to provide your input. Then, try the budget allocator to show us how you would like to see the budget built.”

The 2019 budget consultation includes videos, links and background information on various services to help guide participants throughout the consultation.

The budget allocator allows residents to provide their own thoughts and priorities on the budget. Input from participants will be reviewed by mayor and council as part of their budget discussions and decisions.

The consultation is the first step in developing next year’s budget.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office
Next story
B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Just Posted

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Spallumcheen, Armstrong residents flock to road upgrade open house

Township of Spallumcheens hosts event to answer questions over Pleasant Valley Road construction

Vernon opens up 2019 budget talks

Public can add input online at EngageVernon.ca

Public advisory board pondered for Okanagan rail trail

Wide gamut of ideas, concerns has director calling for creation of rail trail public advisory board

Tenants named for Vernon arena expansion

Hockey academy and fitness facility moving into second arena at Kal Tire Place

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Armstrong Shamrocks bolster boxla lineup

Will battle Kamloops Rattlers in six-game Shaw Cup series

Kickbox facility supports Kindale

Vernon business, 9Round, celebrates first anniversary raising funds for charity

State of emergency declared between Kamloops and Merritt

Flooding prompts offcials to call for a state of emergency between Kamloops and Merritt

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Most Read