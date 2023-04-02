Vernon opens up council grant applications

Organizations have until May 1 to apply for one

The City of Vernon has opened up their grant program to local organizations and societies.

The Council Discretionary Grants are given out yearly to organizations that help contribute to the general interest and quality of life for residents.

Applicants must be community based, provide a service which is not provided by any other group and be non-profit or a registered society.

Last year, eight were given out, while 11 were rejected. Among the eight include the Funtastic Society, Sovereign Lake Nordic Club, Archway Society and the Vernon Community Band Society.

Applications are to be submitted by email to cfo@vernon.ca. Deadline for all grant submissions is 4 p.m. on May 1.

The awarding of grants are solely the discretion of council.

For more information on the grants, visit vernon.ca/councilgrant.

