Vernon loves their butter chicken: SkipTheDishes

Delivery app releases 2019 stats for most popular Vernon food orders

SkipTheDishes may only be a year old in Vernon, but already the Winnipeg-based company is serving up residents with some statistics for 2019 and the most ordered item is — drum roll, please — butter chicken.

“Vernon sure does love their butter chicken,” SkipTheDishes external communications manager Melanie Fatouros-Richardson said. “It’s been ordered almost 1,400 times in 2019 alone, but we don’t know what that amounts to in grains of rice.”

In second place: Beef donair with more than 1,100 orders. Dynamite rolls came in the third with nearly 1,000 orders.

The SkipTheDish spokeswoman said the most expensive order from Vernon rang in at $300 and included five orders of wontons and “a ton of spring rolls.”

“Whoever you are, we hope your friends and family thanked you.”

READ MORE: Armstrong asked to support first non-medical cannabis retail outlet

READ MORE: Enderby RMT reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair
Next story
UPDATED: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after crossing border

Just Posted

Famous Forgeries featured in Vernon art show

Okanagan Artists of Canada prepare for 75th anniversary with 75-year-old art

Vernon loves their butter chicken: SkipTheDishes

Delivery app releases 2019 stats for most popular Vernon food orders

Vernon Vipers acquire WHL veteran

Dawson Holt joins Snakes from Regina Pats; helped Vancouver Giants reach league final a year ago

Flashback photobooth captures support for Enderby Museum

Fundraiser limited to just four Saturdays – Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 – with limited spaces available

Extra week added to Sagmoen trial

Pre-trial conference Tuesday sees trial proper date pushed back to Dec. 2

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Okanagan man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police say 21-year-old died at scene after pickup truck collided with transport trailer

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

UPDATED: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Most Read