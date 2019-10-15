Vernon loves their butter chicken: SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes may only be a year old in Vernon, but already the Winnipeg-based company is serving up residents with some statistics for 2019 and the most ordered item is — drum roll, please — butter chicken.

“Vernon sure does love their butter chicken,” SkipTheDishes external communications manager Melanie Fatouros-Richardson said. “It’s been ordered almost 1,400 times in 2019 alone, but we don’t know what that amounts to in grains of rice.”

In second place: Beef donair with more than 1,100 orders. Dynamite rolls came in the third with nearly 1,000 orders.

The SkipTheDish spokeswoman said the most expensive order from Vernon rang in at $300 and included five orders of wontons and “a ton of spring rolls.”

“Whoever you are, we hope your friends and family thanked you.”

