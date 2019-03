Centennial Outdoor Rink will reopen in the fall

Due to the forecasted warming temperatures, the Centennial Outdoor Rink will be closed for the season, effective immediately.

“Thank you for a great season,” the City said in a release. “We look forward to seeing you in the fall.”

