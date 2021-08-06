The glow from the White Rock Lake wildfire can be seen from around the Predator Ridge area Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Kathleen Nessel - contributed)

The glow from the White Rock Lake wildfire can be seen from around the Predator Ridge area Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Kathleen Nessel - contributed)

Vernon overwhelmed with volunteer applicants looking to help with White Rock Lake wildfire

City processing applications as quickly as possible

A call for volunteers has been answered, with some “expressing an enthusiastic desire to volunteer,” the City of Vernon said Friday, Aug. 6.

Staff are processing applications as quickly as possible and prioritizing applicants who have the skills that best suit the needs of the local ESS Reception Centre, which is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409 35th Avenue).

“Out of respect for evacuees, fellow volunteers and city staff, we kindly ask that volunteer applicants remain patient and wait for staff to contact them with further instructions.”

A variety of volunteer opportunities are available and those with specific skill sets should indicate that on the application form. Online applications can be submitted at vernon.ca/ess.

“Sound community and data entry skills would b helpful for working in the reception centre right now, as well as administrative skills and experience e in working to help coordinate information with multiple service providers,” communications manager Christy Poirier said.

Application processing and volunteer training is being expedited due to the given need as evacuees flee areas affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Vernon and Kamloops at an estimated 45,000 hectares.

All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

READ MORE: Structures, campground destroyed as White Rock Lake wildfire grows to 45,000 hectares

READ MORE: Volunteers needed to help White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees at Vernon reception centre


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Wildfire east of Mabel Lake smaller than previously reported
Next story
Wildfire crews forced to rescue Monte Lake residents who ignored evacuation order

Just Posted

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 32,500 hectares in size. On Aug. 4, in response to the fire an evacuation order was issued for Falkland in Electoral Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Hundreds in Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Fire remnants blowing into Armstrong from the White Rock Creek wildfire has residents on alert. (Alison Hlatky photo)
Enderby sparks fire prep, propane pit ban

The White Rock Lake fire is creeping further onto the Okanagan Indian Band land on the Westside. (Okanagan Indian Band photo)
Westside residents warned White Rock Lake wildfire expected to advance tonight

The glow from the White Rock Lake wildfire can be seen from around the Predator Ridge area Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Kathleen Nessel - contributed)
Vernon overwhelmed with volunteer applicants looking to help with White Rock Lake wildfire