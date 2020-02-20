Vernon PAC takes stand against dating violence

Kal Secondary School’s Parent Advisory Committee to host free presentation to mark National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. (Stock photo)

KSS to host presentation to equip parents with tools to spot unhealthy, violent relationships

Having “the talk” with teens can be awkward or uncomfortable, but Kal PAC knows it’s important.

To mark National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention month, the parent advisory committee is hosting a free presentation Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Kal Secondary School.

The presentation, Talking to your Teen about Healthy Relationships, is open to all School District 22 parents and other interested adults.

Facilitated by Archway Society for Domestic Peace, the presentation will provide tips for talking to their teen children about healthy relationships, sexual activity and consent. Parents will also learn about the warning signs of dating violence and what to do if their child is sexually assaulted.

In Canada, girls between 14-24 are most vulnerable to sexual assault and early education is key in establishing healthy relationships, the society’s co-executive director Micki Materi said.

“We are pleased to partner with Kal PAC to host this event as parents and other adults can make a real difference by reaching out to young people in simple ways,” Materi said.

The free presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kal Secondary School.

Together, we can raise awareness about teen dating violence and sexual assault and promote safe, healthy relationships,” PAC president Kelli Sullivan said.

