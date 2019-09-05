Zach Pearson founded the Purple Cobras with a friend more than 2.5 years ago. (Contributed)

Vernon paintball team wins big

‘If you’re not talking, shooting or moving, you’re not helping anyone,’ says team co-founder

It’s a sport that’s not for everyone; it’s messy, it can be painful, but it certainly gets that adrenaline pumping.

For Zach Pearson, paintball is all about communication and teamwork.

“Paintball is like fast-paced chess,” he said.

“Chess with guns.”

Pearson, who lives in Vernon, is a member and co-founder of the Purple Cobras.

He and his pal Andrew Lamb-Paul started the team more than two years ago and it is built up of 10 players, primarily from the Okanagan, but there are teammates coming from as far as Yellowknife and Saskatoon.

“We’re kind of from all over,” 24-year-old Pearson said.

And some of them have been playing together for nearly 12 years.

That kind of experience, that kind of teamwork is vital in a game like paintball. And for the Purple Cobras, its worked out well.

The Purple Cobras dominated the competition at the 2019 CPPL Series E4 in Bragg Creek, Alta.

The team was dubbed champions after winning the Xball event in the Canadian Professional Paintball League finals on Sept. 1.

Xball, Pearson explained, is a 15-minute five-on-five game and, unlike other varieties of paintball, each round earns one point. The team with the most points wins.

The two teams will attempt to “kill” the other team and hit the buzzer to stop the clock, earning them the point.

“There has to be a lot of communication,” he said in regards to strategy.

“If you’re not talking, shooting or moving, you’re not helping anyone.”

The Purple Cobras took it 3-2.

“Xball is more prestigious, people want to win more,” Pearson said.

Pearson said he’s been playing paintball since he was a child. He received his first paintball gun as a birthday gift when he turned 8.

He and his dad would play together. “I started really playing when I could play at the field when I was 10.”

He noted the sport has been in a bit of a decline, blaming a combination of the recession in 2008 and the typically high cost of the game.

“It’s an expensive sport,” he said. “But it’s starting to come back a lot in Seattle and on the coast.”

“The Okanagan used to put out a lot of good players, compared to our size now.”

Pearson said he encourages anyone interested in paintball should join him at Bushwacker Paintball Games on Highway 97 in Vernon.

“Come on out,” he said. “We’re always open to teaching new people how to play.”

As for the Purple Cobras, they have one more event with the CPPL this year. The team will head up to Edmonton for the series championships in October.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quick BC Wildfire response results in Okanagan lightning strike fires doused

Just Posted

North Okanagan RCMP need help IDing this man

A man was spotted on surveillance at a damaged Spallumcheen hatchery with 7 teens

Vernon sign shop changes ownership

North Okanagan Sign Solutions is now owned by Vernon’s Printech Printing Corp.

Motorcycle tour starts in Mexico, ends in Vernon

This week saw 230 motorcycles end a journey of 3,285 kilometres in Vernon

Lane closures coming on Highway 97 at 48th Avenue

Overnight construction work expected to begin Monday, Sept. 16

Smooth sailing at public hearing for ‘rural’ Vernon’s first pot shop

If RDNO OKs Squires Four’s cannabis retail store, it advances to the province for approval

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

Trees from Summerland nursery planted around the province

Mountain View Growers, Inc. produces 25 million seedlings a year

Okanagan ready to welcome new International Fringe Festival

Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO) presents the fest Sept. 19-22 in Kelowna

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

UBC Okanagan women’s softball puts good foot forward in season-opener

The Heat started their first-ever Western Collegiate Softball Association season over Labour Day

Most Read