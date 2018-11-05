Kelsey Falk, left, and Nadia Smith of the Vernon Panthers jump for the ball during finals of the Fulton Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament Saturday. Vernon won 2-0. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Panthers rule Fulton tourney

Kal Lakers primed to host North Zone playdowns

The Vernon (VSS) Panthers stopped the Kalamalka Lakers 2-0 (25-15, 25-21) in Saturday’s final of the Fulton Senior Girls Invivational Volleyball Tournament.

The AAA Panthers had earlier lost in straight sets to the AA Lakers in the eight-team tourney.

Kelsey Falk of the Panthers was named tournament MVP with teammate Bree Vanderleest chosen to the all-star team.

“Outstanding weekend, Panthers,” wrote VSS coach Keith Becker on the team’s Facebook page. “You all played very well all weekend and should be very proud. Enjoy the rest of the weekend and see you at practice Monday evening to continue to prepare for the road to provincials.”

Said Kal coach Maria Hansen: “We couldn’t seem to find pace on our hitting game against a solid defensive effort from VSS.”

RELATED: Fulton Maroons take opening sets

RELATED: Fulton Maroons learn from former national teamer

The Lakers opened with a 2-0 (25-17, 25-14) victory over the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops. Power hitters Jessica Grages and Sydney Fillion racked up numerous kills and were stellar on defence

Despite strong setting from all-star Shaylee Hunter and all-around great play from all-star Olivia Tymkiw, the Lakers fell in three sets (26-27, 25-20, 25-12) to the strong-hitting Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops.

The last pool play game saw Kal dominate VSS in straight sets.

“Hannah Miller had a strong hitting game keeping the VSS defenders off balance, while middle blockers Madi Fox and Georgia Elliott were able to shut down their hitters,” said Hansen.

Saturday morning’s cross-over against the Westsyde Whundas had setter-turned libero Brookelyn Hill show off great passing for Kal. Taylor Francks, who alternated between setting, and right side was a force from the service line. Anna Rinn came in in the power position and kept Westsyde on their heels.

The Lakers played Fulton in the semis where Kal had another strong performance from Tymkiw and Grages. Fulton’s all-stars were Paige Noakes and Emma Binns.

Kal hosts the North Zone playdowns Tuesday with Fulton, Pleasant Valley Saints of Armstrong and Charles Bloom Timberwolves of Lumby competing. Matches start at 3:45 p.m. with Kal meeting Fulton at 6:15.

