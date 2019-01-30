Hurlburt Park in Okanagan Landing will be closed for construction as of Feb. 4. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon park closing for construction

Work continues on Hurlburt Park on the shores of Okanagan Lake, as of Monday, Feb. 4

Citizens of Vernon will benefit from the work to redevelop Hurlburt Park, which starts Monday, and will continue until the construction is completed.

The work is expected to be completed in late spring and the plan is to reopen the improved park later this year.

“The park will be completely closed as we work to install parking and other amenities to make Hurlburt Park a jewel among our lakeside parks,” said Victor Cumming, Mayor of Vernon. “We need to do this work so that the park will be ready to welcome visitors later this year and for decades to come.”

RELATED: Vernon’s Hurlburt Park to reopen for summer

Contractors will be on site and starting improvements to Hurlburt Park as of Monday, and the park on Okanagan Lake heading toward Ellison Provincial Park will be closed to all use during construction for the safety of the public and security of the site.

Good progress is expected thanks to the mild winter conditions.

Improvements include paved parking, toilet, picnic tables, plants, foot paths, interpretive signs and a new entrance.

Those wishing to walk the foreshore in the area during construction are invited to use either the improved public lake access at 9744 Delcliffe Road, at the end of the public road, or the lake access at 9689 Eastside Road, south of Hurlburt Park.

RELATED: Park shelter stirs debate

This past summer and fall, visitors were able to park near the entrance off Eastside Road and swim, picnic, and walk the beach.

As of Monday, visitors will not be permitted to park near the entrance or to gain access to the park by land or water for construction site safety reasons.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine
Next story
Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

Just Posted

Get Outdoors!: Snow sculptures and strange encounters

Part one of two for a segment outdoor enthusiast Roseanne Van Ee’s monthly column

Celebrate Family Day at Kaloya Regional Park

There will be scavenger hunts, hot cocoa and family friendly fun

Vernon senior lacrosse team revived

Vernon Tigers back in Thompson Okanagan Senior League after six-year hiatus

Vernon theft suspect arrested posing as restaurant patron

Vernon RCMP arrest woman who allegedly tried to rob store but gave money back when confronted

Vernon park closing for construction

Work continues on Hurlburt Park on the shores of Okanagan Lake, as of Monday, Feb. 4

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Young scallywags in Vernon Winter Carnival spirit

Carnival kicks off Jan. 31

Armed suspect on the loose after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Play delves into residential school system on Vernon stage

Children of God is March 13

B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

Most Read