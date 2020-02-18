Vernon paying more at pumps than Central Okanagan

Vernon is paying six cents more per litre compared to its neighbours to the south.

Kelowna pumps are sitting between 112.9 and 113.9, while Vernon gas stations’ marquee is sitting pretty at 119.9, according to gasbuddy.com.

Currently, Penticton is boasting the lowest prices throughout the province at 107.9. Meanwhile, Salmon Arm prices are sitting around 122.9.

Motorists in Vancouver are still paying closer to $1.30 per litre — Revelstoke if floating around there as well.

Albertans, on the other hand, are paying 78.9 per litre in Edmonton and Calgary.

