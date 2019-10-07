Sheila Lavigne places a flower in memory of her dad Albert Lavigne at the 2017 Homeless Memorial at Polson Park. The sixth annual event is slated for Thursday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in the park. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon pays tribute to homeless with memorial event

Sixth annual Homeless Memorial set for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m. at Polson Park

The public is welcome to attend a memorial to those died without a home.

The sixth annual Homeless Memorial is slated for Thursday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. in Polson Park by the gazebo located beside Highway 97 on the park’s west side.

“Anyone is welcome to come,” said Rev. Chuck Harper, community chaplain for North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy, a ministry of First Baptist Church.

READ MORE: Homeless memorial provides help

“We gather to remember the friends and loved ones we lost through the effects of homelessness which includes addiction and compromised health. Please join us to remember the lives we continue to lose and to honour those who continue to serve our guys and gals.”

READ MORE: Memorial pays tribute to Vernon’s homeless residents

The event is hosted in partnership with Turning Points Collaborative; City of Vernon; Cammy Lafleur Outreach programs; Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan; Upper Room Mission; Salvation Army; Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction; Community Safety; North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society; Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled
Next story
Second whistleblower may give House Democrats fresh information

Just Posted

Vernon pays tribute to homeless with memorial event

Sixth annual Homeless Memorial set for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m. at Polson Park

Vernon Panthers roll past Salmon Arm Golds

Defending BC Senior AA football champs begin league play with convincing 49-7 win at home

Nitehawks subdue North Okanagan Knights

Beaver Valley scores three unanswered goals in third to snap North Okanagan winning streak at three

Our History in Pictures

A look at a mid-1970s street sale on 30th Avenue

Vernon rink into final four at Prestige Curling Classic

Jim Cotter will face Kelowna’s Jeff Richard at noon; men’s final at 3 p.m., women’s final at 4 p.m.

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Morning Start: How many calories does the average person eat on Thanksgiving?

Your morning start for Monday,October 7th, 2019

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

B.C. education minister defends NDP actions as teachers remain without contract

Rob Fleming made the comment in Sidney after opening a play ground

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Popular Margaret Falls Trail in the Shuswap reopens

The trail was badly damaged by a landslide in 2017.

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Most Read