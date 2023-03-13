Vernon Peanut Pool costs rise $1M

Water won’t rise in Vernon’s historic Peanut Pool in 2023.
But construction costs of the new pool at Lakeview Park will, though not at the expense of taxpayers.
Vernon council announced an increase in costs for the Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project of $1,034,640 at it’s regular meeting Monday, March 13. This brings the total cost for the project to $4,435,825.
The increase is the result of multiple factors, including the recent tender for the project’s mechanical, washroom and storage building, which came in at $1,362,142; approximately $600,000 over the estimated cost.
The increase also covers costs that were incurred for additional excavation due to the clay content of the East Hill soil; increased costs associated with the concrete work throughout the winter; and the extended construction timeline. The additional funding also replenishes the project’s five per cent construction contingency.
“It is always regrettable when we see escalated costs that require a project budget to be increased,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Until this most recent tender, the project team had been able to keep the project close to budget.”
Cumming said when council reviewed the additional funding request, they determined they did not want to see the project scaled back.
“This is a vitally important facility for families in our community and it has been well-used every summer since 1958,” he said. “Therefore, council decided to provide the funds necessary to deliver what was presented to the community as part of the revitalization project.”
Although the project budget has increased, there will be no additional impact to taxpayers, as the funds will come from three already established sources: the City of Vernon’s Infrastructure Reserve ($301,000) and the Recreation Major Maintenance and Operational Reserves ($733,640). Nearly $1.9 million of the project is being funded by a combined federal-provincial grant from the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – Community, Culture and Recreation.
Construction of the mechanical, washroom and storage building is expected to be substantially completed by the end of August 2023, meaning the facility won’t be in use this year. The city is looking at pop-up spray parks to fill the void.
