Vernon pedestrian seriously injured

A pedestrian was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident on 30th Avenue Saturday, Dec. 4.

RCMP received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a pickup in the 3300 block at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Officers attended and found the pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman, being treated by emergency medical personnel.

“While the investigation is in its infancy, preliminary findings suggest the pickup truck sideswiped two parked vehicles on 30th Avenue, one of which the victim was standing near when she was struck,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.”

The investigation is continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file 2021-22889.

