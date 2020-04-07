Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of an individual down but responsive in the 2700 block of 43rd Street shortly before 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. The individual did get up and was answering questions. (Morning Star - photo)

Vernon pedestrian struck

Individual found on the ground on 43rd Street was responsive; seen getting to feet

Vernon emergency personnel responded to a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 2700 block of 43rd Street just before noon Tuesday, April 7.

Upon arrival, the patient was located on the ground, but responsive.

A crew from Vernon Fire Rescue Services along with Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP attended the scene.

The individual was seen getting to their feet and appeared to be OK.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Police

