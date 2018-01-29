Vernon petition seeks free transit for kids

Maven Lane championed petition to be brought to city Monday morning

It’s about making Vernon as child-friendly as possible.

That’s the motive behind a petition, championed by early childhood educator and program coordinator Sharyn Stokes of the non-profit Maven Lane childcare and preschool centre, which seeks to make city transit free for children.

When Maven Lane has the opportunity, they take their students on fun and informative field trips. However, on an average day after school or on a pro-D day, Stokes said, the facility sees approximately 60-70 students.

“During the summer, we take the kids out every day,” Stokes said, adding that they walk to their destination when they can, but it isn’t always feasible.

Stokes said the cost of transportation for children is generally 25 cents. However, the rate increased to $1.25 over the holidays.

“Over December in particular, we utilized city transport,” Stokes said. “It dropped again to 25 cents, but we don’t know for how long. That’s going to have a dramatic impact because our funds are limited. We decided, based on that, we wanted to let the city and the mayor know.”

Accompanied by 60-70 kids, Stokes will bring the petition to the city Monday at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re advocated of supporting our children to be involved in the community,” Stokes said of the petition. “Free transit for children would help support a child friendly city.”

Related: Transit fares will increase in 2018

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland Bank of Montreal branch to close
Next story
B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services recruiting drivers

Just Posted

Vernon petition seeks free transit for kids

Maven Lane championed petition to be brought to city Monday morning

Busy night for Bercum Builders

Vernon company wins four gold Tommies at Okanagan home building industry gala

Interior Health urges caution to drug users

BC Coroners Service reports seven overdose deaths in Interior Health region in four days

Aussie Day a hit at SilverStar

Hundreds of swimwear-clad visitors take to the slopes to honour Australia Day

Schools open, buses running after snowstorm

All schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are open this morning, Monday, Jan.… Continue reading

Your Jan. 29 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Summerland Bank of Montreal branch to close

Downtown building has been in use as bank since 1917

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Get ready for Rock the Lake

Rock the Lake tickets to go on sale

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services recruiting drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

WestJet expands service out of Kelowna, Vancouver

WestJet announced expanded service and for Kelowna that means another nine flights.

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Most Read