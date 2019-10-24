Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt captures a double rainbow in Summerland. (Carla Hunt Photography)

Vernon photographer captures double rainbow

Double rainbow shines bright over Okanagan

Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt was on the job in Penticton on Tuesday and came across something magical on her way back through Summerland.

A double rainbow shone bright painted the sky over the waters while Hunt was driving along Lakeshore Drive in Summerland.

Double rainbows occur when refracted light doesn’t escape the raindrop after being reflected the first time, according to weather.com. The refracted light is then reflected off the raindrop’s surface a second time producing another rainbow mirroring the first. That mirroring effect is why the secondary rainbow’s colours are reversed.

“It was amazing,” she said.

