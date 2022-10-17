Vernon physicians hit reset button on burnout

Long hours, staffing shortages, increased workload, change and uncertainty have left many working in health care feeling deflated.

To help give these essential workers a boost, a special conference called Hitting the Reset Button on Health Care Burnout has been planned.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Physician Society (VJHPS), with support from the Special Services Committee of Doctors of BC, hosts Reset 2022, a conference for physicians, health care professionals and health care leaders, Oct. 21 at Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna.

Four internationally recognized speakers will address the causes of burnout and what can be done on a personal level to affect cultural change within the health care sector.

Dr. Jillian Horton, author of the national best seller We are All Perfectly Fine: A memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing, and a regular contributor to the LA Times, Globe and Mail, Maclean’s and the Toronto Star, will discuss burnout and how narratives are an effective mechanism for engagement and cultural change.

Joining the conference virtually from Scotland, Dr. Chris Turner of Civility Saves Lives will be addressing the affect of incivility on team performance and patient care. Research shows that when someone experiences rudeness or incivility there is a 61 per cent reduction in cognitive ability resulting in an increase in diagnostic and procedural errors.

“When we condone rudeness in our teams, we accept poorer outcomes for our patients,” said Turner, adding that raising awareness around the impact of behavior on performance is key to changing culture, improving performance, and reducing absenteeism.

Faith Wood, principal of Vernon’s Inspiring Minds Consulting, believes impatience, brusqueness and polarizing opinions has become an epidemic. Wood’s interactive workshop will provide concrete strategies for respectfully communicating expectations, boundaries and gratitude as well as tactics to avoid shutting up, breaking up or blowing up when confronted with impoliteness, unprofessionalism and disrespect.

Those working in health care can find it difficult to buoy themselves up in the face of all of the above. In her interactive workshop, Kelowna’s Beth Hanishewski, owner of Mindset Coaching and co-owner of the transformational on-line program The Alive Revolution, will explore the foundations of resiliency. Hanishewski will lead participants through a powerful assessment tool and a resiliency toolkit so those working in the healthcare sector can face daily challenges with confidence and courage.

The deadline for registration is the end of today, Oct. 17, at vernonphysiciansociety.ca.

