Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

A Vernon physiotherapist pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual assault in Vernon Provincial Court Monday, but sentencing will not be given today.

Stephen Witvoet, 47, was accused by 16 women who claimed he sexually assaulted them between 2009 and 2016. All of the victims were over the age of 18.

The Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence. Sentencing will be given at a later date as both defence and Crown counsel are seeking additional time to find more case law.

Witvoet’s counsel said he also has an apology letter to be delivered at a later date.

Witvoet was a practising physiotherapist in Vernon since 2005 before he was arrested in June.

He was initially accused of sexually assaulting 14 people.

READ MORE: Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. updating emergency procedures for wildfires, floods
Next story
Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

Just Posted

Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

Tribute bands rock the Okanagan

Bonfire and The Hip Replacements wow crowds in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

New grant available for North Okanagan trails

Regional District of North Okanagan creates grant for not-for-profit organizations

Monashee pushes for City of Vernon to commit to clean shorelines

Health collective to ask council to become designated community in Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

ReStore cuts ribbon on Vernon store

Habitat for Humanity’s used home and garden store opens doors to public

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

B.C. updating emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province working with municipal, Indigenous communities

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

LETTER: Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre must be recognized

Donor plaques are missing from theatre lobby

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Most Read