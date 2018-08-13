Phil Rutter (left) and Gerry Forcier of the Vernon Pickleball Association stand in the location for the new pickleball courts at Marshall Field in 2017. On Saturday, Aug. 25, the new dedicated courts will officially be opened to the public with a special opening ceremony at the courts.. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon pickleball courts opening soon

Grand opening of new dedicated courts at Marshall Field, in Okanagan Landing, takes place Aug. 25

Vernon’s newest sports attraction officially opens this month.

The Vernon Pickleball Association will celebrate the grand opening of their new courts at Marshall Field Saturday, Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome to join in the fun and celebrate the new, dedicated pickleball courts,” said event spokesperson Anne Longley.

There will be invited dignitaries, media and local businesses in attendance, and there will be open play for all including VPA members and the general public.

Refreshments will be available.

The courts are a joint project between the Regional District of North Okanagan, Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, City of Vernon and the VPA.

