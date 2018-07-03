Vernon pickleball group to receive cash — if they want it

City council votes to provide up to $145,000 to complete courts at Marshall Field

Vernon council will give a local pickleball group some financial aid.

Council voted unanimously to a staff recommendation to authorize financial assistance to the Vernon Pickleball Association for up to $145,000. This is to bring the dedicated pickleball courts being constructed at Marshall Field to a level of completeness. It will include a synthetic court surface.

“That would allow all members of the public to utilize the facility this season,” said Mayor Akbal Mund.

The financial aid will be provided if a majority of association members vote in favour of the city’s move. If so, the association will pay back the money through a 10-year lease.

Lane closing

Hilltop Subaru took a step toward expanding its 27th Street operation.

Hilltop is negotiating with the city to purchase and close the lane between 25th and 27th Streets and 44th and 45th Avenues.

“We want to consolidate our existing property in order to extend our lot to allow for additional parking, and better access to our service, mechanical and detail areas,” wrote Hilltop’s John Kosmino in a letter to council.

The move affects 10 homes with access to the lane. They were given a chance to speak against the plan.

“I think it’s important to keep the emergency access in mind,” said resident Ralph Litzenberger, who added that three lots are still available in the area.

Council was told by staff that Vernon Fire Rescue Services has no issues with the lane.

Deadline extended

The City of Vernon has extended its deadline for Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Coldstream to enter the shared funding agreement for RCMP integrated support services.

The city had given the three communities until June 1 to sign up or the city would withdraw from the service. The deadline has been extended to Sept. 4.

“The additional time will provide the Southeast District Division (RCMP) an opportunity to continue discussions with the parties, provide relevant information in regards to services of an integrated detachment and clarify questions about the current support services model,” said Vernon deputy chief administrative officer Patti Bridal in a report to council.

The RCMP has committed to having discussions completed in August in order for the respective councils to review and provide direction in advance of the Sept. 4 deadline.

 

The Vernon Pickleball Association would receive up to $145,000 through a 10-year lease agreement with the City of Vernon to complete courts under construction at Marshall Field if the association agrees. (Morning Star file photo)

