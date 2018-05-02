Ian Thompson competes in the Bannister Honda Cruising Into Spring Pickleball Tournament last year at Priest Valley Gym. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Vernon pickleball tournament opens Friday

The three-day tournament is skill-based promoting fun and friendly competition.

The second annual Bannister Honda Cruising into Spring Pickleball Tournament opens Friday at the Priest Valley Gym.

The three-day tournament is skill-based promoting fun and friendly competition from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It is a Tier 3 Pickleball Canada (PCO) sanctioned tournament and the International Federation of Pickleball (IFP) rules apply. The tourney is hosted by the Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) and will raise money for the Dedicated Courts Fund.

“The VPA is excited to be constructing 12 dedicated outdoor courts at Marshall Field and has a large fundraising goal to fulfil,” said VPA vice-president Bruce Simpson. “When completed, the new courts will be able to host bigger and better tournaments as well as accommodating the ever-growing interest in the sport of pickleball in Vernon. The VPA is a non-profit society and has over 300 members who play year-round both recreationally and competitively.

According to Pickleball Canada: “The sport of pickleball is exploding in popularity. The number of places to play has nearly doubled since 2010. The sport continues to grow worldwide as well with many new international clubs forming and national governing bodies now established in the USA, Canada, Spain and India.”

Pickleball is a paddle sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two, three, or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a whiffle ball, over a net.

For more information, visit the VPA website at https://www.vernonpickleball.com/ or contact Anne Longley, VPA Publicity, at 604-367-8203.

