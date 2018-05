Rain forces temporary field closures in Greater Vernon; users asked to stay off playing fields

Rain is the winner Wednesday.

The City of Vernon has temporarily closed play fields to public use as the fields are saturated due to recent rainfall.

The city asks field users to stay off playing fields until conditions improve.

Information about the status of playing fields is available on the Greater Vernon Recreation website at www.gvrec.ca and on Twitter @VernonRec.



