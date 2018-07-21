Vernon police arrest 27-year-old woman in relation to suspicious hedge fire

Police located a woman matching the description of the suspect provided in hedge fire about 5 blocks from the alleged arson incident. (stock photo).

On July 20, at 8:25 a.m., Vernon RCMP received a report of an arson in the 3600 block of 27th Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a woman lighting a row of cedar hedges on fire and running away on foot. Upon arrival police observed the hedges completely engulfed. The Vernon Fire Department extinguished the fire.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., Vernon RCMP were notified that a woman had been seen pouring a liquid on someone’s motor home in the 3800 block of 27th Avenue A second caller reported the woman was also trying to open the motor home’s outer storage compartment and attempting to open the vehicle’s fuel cap. The description of the woman matched that of the woman allegedly seen lighting the hedges on fire.

Police made patrols for the suspect and located a woman matching the description provided about 5 blocks from the alleged arson incident. The 27-year-old Vernon woman was arrested and transported to the Vernon RCMP Detachment where she remains in custody. A report will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

Police are continuing their investigation and asking anyone who may have witnessed these incidents to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

