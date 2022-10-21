Police are searching for 11-year-old missing girl Elizabeth Hug, who was last seen at her Vernon home on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police are searching for 11-year-old missing girl Elizabeth Hug, who was last seen at her Vernon home on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Vernon police ask public for help in finding missing girl

Elizabeth Hug, 11, was last seen in Vernon on Thursday

Police in Vernon are asking the public for help in locating a missing girl.

Elizabeth Hug, 11, was last seen at her home in Vernon Thursday night, Oct. 20.

“Efforts to locate Elizabeth have so far been unsuccessful and police are reaching out to the public for their assistance in locating her,” the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a press release.

Hug is described as being 5’5”, weighing 130 pounds with blue dyed hair (not red as the picture shows) and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Hug or has information as to her whereabouts is urged to call their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

