RCMP in Vernon were spotted surrounding a home in the 4600 block of 23rd Street, with their wepons drawn, late Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Suspect robs Armstrong liquor store

RCMP confirmed they were at the house for a period of time but have since left the scene. They are not releasing any information at this point. Nobody at the home was injured.

More on this if and when details become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.