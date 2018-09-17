Vernon police respond to accusation of delayed 911 action

Vernon RCMP are working with Westshore Estates residents following complaints of delayed 911 response.

Police are now following up with residents of Westshore Estates near Vernon after concerns over long response times to 911 calls.

According to area resident Gord Ross, police took more than two hours to respond to at least two 911 calls placed on Sept. 7.

RELATED: Neighbours angry at slow RCMP response to violent Vernon party

Ross says he called RCMP in Vernon after a party got out of control, a man was allegedly assaulted and two vehicles were smashed into by an old collectors pick-up.

Const. Kelly Brett says Sgt. Thiessen of the North Okanagan Rural RCMP office is currently working with Ross and the residents to resolve the issue that took place two Fridays ago.

While Ross explains that he called 911 and asked for the Vernon detachment, it was officers from Enderby that responded nearly two hours later.

“North Westside Road is the jurisdiction of the North Okanagan RCMP and any calls for service in that area are attended to by members of the Integrated Rural Detachments, which include Armstrong, Enderby and Falkland,” said Brett, in response to Ross.

Officers were responding to a hit-and-run call at the Westshore Estates on Sept. 7, says Brett.

“While en route, a call of an armed robbery in progress in Armstrong was received and members were re-routed. It wasn’t until the higher priority call was dealt with when members were able to respond to the Westside Road incident,” she explained.

However, according to Ross the incident was much more than a hit and run as he described belligerent and alleged drunk behaviour by several people outside his home that evening.

Ross is furious that no one from the station called him back to say there would be a long wait for police help, as he and his neighbours continued to watch the incident take place.

The North Okanagan RCMP is currently looking into the two events, including response times and follow up by the officers.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year
Next story
Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

Just Posted

Interest in Vernon politics high

A total of 25 people — one shy of equalling record — have filed to run for Vernon mayor and council

UPDATE: Accident temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Traffic was reduced to single lane in each direction

Cyclists finish North America trip to highlight Ukraine struggle

The 10,000 bike ride raised over $10,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Fleming seeks third term with Regional District of North Okanagan

Bob Fleming is the current RDNO board chair and Area B representative

Vernon police respond to accusation of delayed 911 action

Vernon RCMP are working with Westshore Estates residents following complaints of delayed 911 response.

Hesketh moves from hospice care to Vernon council race

David Hesketh has beaten terminal cancer twice and had entered hospice to… Continue reading

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

High spirits after first week of classes at Shuswap’s outdoor school

South Canoe School is taking student learning into the great outdoors

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

Symphony giants launch 59th Okanagan Symphony Orchestra season

Concerts in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon Sept. 21-23

Over 60 cats and kittens surrendered to the South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA

The surrender is part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation with BC SPCA Special Constable

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

Most Read