Vernon police return stolen snowblower

Vernon police have reunited a resident with their stolen snowblower Oct. 28.
Sometime during the weekend of Oct. 24, a snowblower was stolen from a Vernon area property.
When the owner discovered their property was missing, they notified the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and posted information online on social media.
Not long after, a person contacted the owner after spotting what they believed to be the stolen snowblower for sale in a neighbouring community.
The owner relayed the new information to police who, with the assistance of a neighbouring detachment, located the piece of winter equipment.
“The investigator, using a serial number provided to police, confirmed ownership and seized the item which was later returned to the owner,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said in a Nov. 5 statement.
“Serial numbers can greatly assist us in identifying and returning lost or stolen property,” Terleski said. “Keeping a record of serialized property, business or personal, is something we encourage everyone to do.”
No charges have been laid and the incident remains under investigation.
