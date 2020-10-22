Vernon police search for stolen Spallumcheen car

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help in tracking down a vehicle stolen from a rural Spallumcheen property.
The 1982 red Mazda RX7 was stolen from the 500 block of St. Anne’s Road. It was last seen driving along that road at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
If you have seen the vehicle or have any information that may assist the investigation, contact Const. Ian McLeod of the Armstrong RCMP detachment at 250-546-3028.
