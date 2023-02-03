A crash slowed traffic near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Police say one of the vehicles was stolen and the occupants fled the scene. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A crash slowed traffic near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Police say one of the vehicles was stolen and the occupants fled the scene. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon police searching for occupants of stolen vehicle involved in crash

The occupants of a stolen Honda Civic involved in a collision fled the scene

One of the vehicles in a Wednesday crash in Vernon has been found to have been stolen, and police are searching for the occupants who fled the scene.

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 43rd Street and 25th Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1.

A brown 2002 Honda Civic was involved in the crash and later determined by police to be stolen. The vehicle was travelling westbound on 25th Avenue on a snowy morning when it lost control and collided with an oncoming grey Mazda 3, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“The occupants of the Mazda, as well as another vehicle that was struck by debris from the collision, were assessed and treated for non-life threatening injuries,” Terleski said.

The occupants of the stolen Honda fled the scene before the arrival of emergency crews. They were not located.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Crash slows Vernon traffic as snow makes for slippery conditions

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP officer plays vital role in saving life

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

car crashPoliceRCMPstolen autos

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. has received less than 20% of federal funds promised for 2021 flooding, landslides
Next story
Mayor Victor Cumming tops Vernon election spending list

Just Posted

Elections BC released the campaign spending for the 2022 municipal election Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, and mayor Victor Cumming (right) tops the list in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Mayor Victor Cumming tops Vernon election spending list

A crash slowed traffic near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Police say one of the vehicles was stolen and the occupants fled the scene. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon police searching for occupants of stolen vehicle involved in crash

A North Okanagan dog is beleived to have been shot Feb. 2 and her owners are getting assistance from the Animal Auxiliary to help her. (Contributed)
Outcome looking good for dog shot near Lumby

Snow Sculpture competitions are underway at SilverStar Mountain Resort as part of Vernon Winter Carnival. (Twila Amato - Black Press)
7 Celebrations underway at SilverStar, Vernon

Pop-up banner image