Vernon police seek wanted man

Police are hoping the public can help find a wanted man.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking assistance in locating a wanted man, 42-year-old Dean Nathan Amendt.

Amendt is wanted for possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He is approximately six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Amendt contact your local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

