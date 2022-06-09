Tyler Welfing, artist, CarveWel Creations (from left), is joined by Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area directors Amanda Shatzko and Bob Fleming for the installation of a new bench at Vernon’s Cools Pond, designed and created by Welfing. (RDNO photo)

Vernon pond adds Cool bench feature

Cools Pond gets carved bench created by artist Tyler Welfing to help enhance the beauty of the area

A popular pond in Vernon’s BX region has a new feature.

Cools Pond – an environmentally sensitive space that is home to waterfowl and Western painted turtles – has added a beautifully carved bench, thanks to the Regional District of North Okanagan and Arts Council of the North Okanagan.

The two organizations invited the public to submit proposals for public art in 2021 to help enhance the pond area.

The proposals were evaluated by a diverse panel of artists, and along with skill-related qualifications, there was a strong desire to select artwork that reflected the natural environment of the site.

After reviewing the proposals and deliberating, the panel awarded the contract to pro chainsaw carver Tyler Welfing. He made a two-winged bench out of western red card with turtles on one end, a duck at the other and two herons in the middle.

The bench faces the pond that houses the same wildlife, and now offers park-goers a unique spot to rest and take in the sights and sounds.

Welfing, of CarveWel Creations, joined Electoral Area B and C directors Bob Fleming and Amanda Shatzko, respectively, in unveiling and installing the bench on Tuesday, June 7.

