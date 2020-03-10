Vernon’s swimming pool is at capacity, director of Recreation Services Doug Ross told council Monday, March 9, 2020. (Black Press file)

Vernon pool at capacity: director

Recreation Services likens pool to ‘full glass of water’ ready to spill over

The swimming pool is booked to capacity, director of Recreation Services Doug Ross told city councillors March 9.

“The only way to increase the number of visitors would be to open for more public swims,” he said. “And we would need more lifeguards.”

It’s not just the pool that’s swamped with residents, he said. The arenas and gymnasiums are also really well used.

But while there is still ice available early in the morning and later in the evening, Ross said his team won’t be considering opening another rink.

Ross said the day the City of Vernon cut the ribbon on Kal Tire North, the president of the minor hockey league was already inquiring about building more arenas.

The situation is similar in gymnasiums, Ross said in his report to council on Monday.

“The gyms are booked heavily during the fall and winter during peak times and have availability in the spring and summer when people are looking to be outside recreating,” he wrote.

Recreation programmers, meanwhile, are working at capacity making it difficult to find instructors and additional space for new and or expanded programs.

“The development of new programs is not possible at this time,” he wrote.

The swimming pool is the No. 1 priority, Ross said.

“It’s like a full glass of water,” he said. “If you add another drop, it will spill over the sides.”

Coun. Kari Gares offered kudos to Ross and his team.

“I can see the struggles you and your team have,” she said. “Operating at beyond capacity at most parts. Hats off to you and your team for managing the schedule as well as you do.”

Council accepted the report as information.

READ MORE: More child care needed in Greater Vernon Area

READ MORE: Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

