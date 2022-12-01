Vernon pool diving board grounded

The Vernon Aquatics Centre has temporarily removed its diving board after discovering repairs to the unit are needed. (City of Vernon photo)

The diving board at the Vernon Aquatic Centre has been closed effective immediately and will be replaced in the coming weeks.

The closure is being done out of an abundance of caution after staff identified a deficiency with the current board during a regular inspection.

“Safety is our number one priority, so when staff found this issue, we determined that the board needs to be removed and a new one needs to be put in place,” said Gary Lefebvre, aquatics manager. “A new diving board has been ordered and is expected to be delivered by the early new year.”

In the meantime, the diving board and stand will be removed from the pool deck and portable play features will be used during public swim times. More information about the installation of a new diving board will be provided as updates become available.

DivingrecreationVernon