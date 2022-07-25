Pictus the Cactus is among three characters set up to help relieve the heat at the City of Vernon pop-up spray park which opened Monday, July 25, at Kin Park beside Kal Tire Place. (Brittany Webster - Morning Star)

Vernon pop-up spray park cooling down citizens

City of Vernon launches summer spray park at old Kin Race Track site, Monday to Friday, 4:30-7 p.m.

Hot enough for you?

Office air conditioning not cranking out enough coolness?

The City of Vernon’s pop-up spray park is now open to help beat the heat.

The city launched the park Monday, July 25, at Kin Park beside Kal Tire Place to the delight of a number of early park goers.

The spray park will run Monday to Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., right through until September.

Three spray features will be set up. Each feature has a spray radius of one metre and is designed into a fun character: Maggie the Daisy, O’Gus the Firefighter and Pictus the Cactus.

Additional spray park times may be added, and spray park schedules may be adjusted for weather and staffing.

Families are encouraged to check the schedule daily for adjusted times on the Greater Vernon Recreation website at gvrec.ca.

