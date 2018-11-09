Vernon posties back on job

24-hour rotating strike for Vernon Local 848 of CUPW ended Friday at 7 a.m.

Members of Vernon’s Canadian Union of Postal Workers Local 848 returned to work Friday morning following their part in the national 24-hour rotating strike. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Neither snow nor strike will prevent mail delivery in the North Okanagan Friday.

A 24-hour rotating strike which included members of Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Local 848 walking off the job Thursday ended Friday morning.

“We’re back to work today,” said local president Valeta Heiden.

There was no mail or parcel delivery service from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday in Vernon, Armstrong, Coldstream, Lumby and Falkland as CUPW members walked in support of their union colleagues.

More than 2,300 CUPW workers in B.C., Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia walked off the job Thursday, part of the third week of rotating strikes around the country.

Locals in Kamloops, Penticton, Cranbrook, Quesnel and Williams Lake also went of the job Thursday.

In B.C., picket lines Friday are set up in Creston, Elk Valley, Golden, Grand Forks, Kamloops, Kimberley, Kitimat, Powell River, Prince Rupert, Salmon Arm/Revelstoke, Smithers and Terrace.

The Minister of Labour, Patty Hadju, extended the appointment of Morton Mitchnick as mediator for the next four days to assist CUPW and Canada Post in reaching negotiated settlements.

CUPW has called on a national overtime ban for both of its major bargaining units at Canada Post. Postal workers, no matter what their job at Canada Post, will not work more than an eight-hour day and not more than a 40-hour week.

CUPW members are still without agreements for the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units after almost a year of negotiations, according to the CUPW website.



