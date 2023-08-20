BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon power outages sparked for thousands

Most restored; Hydro lines downed near BX Park

Several power outages left thousands of Vernon residents in the dark overnight.

The largest outages were restored at 10 a.m., one of which involved a power line down near BX Park.

BX Swan Lake firefighters were called to the incident where a group of youth in a vehicle were trapped in the park due to the downed line.

Approximately 1,746 customers were affected by the outage, which took place Saturday night around 10:50 p.m.

Another outage south of Rimer Road, east of 34A St, west of Phillips Road and North of Highway 6 affected 3,521 customers.

A current outage in Spallumcheen affecting 339 customers since Friday morning has not been restored. It is west of Hitchcock Road, north of Silver Star Road and East of Pleasant Valley Road.

