Vernon power outages sparked for thousands

Several power outages left thousands of Vernon residents in the dark overnight.

The largest outages were restored at 10 a.m., one of which involved a power line down near BX Park.

BX Swan Lake firefighters were called to the incident where a group of youth in a vehicle were trapped in the park due to the downed line.

Approximately 1,746 customers were affected by the outage, which took place Saturday night around 10:50 p.m.

Another outage south of Rimer Road, east of 34A St, west of Phillips Road and North of Highway 6 affected 3,521 customers.

A current outage in Spallumcheen affecting 339 customers since Friday morning has not been restored. It is west of Hitchcock Road, north of Silver Star Road and East of Pleasant Valley Road.

READ MORE: Silver Star Road traffic delays, detours en route

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfires: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 20

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

power outagesVernon