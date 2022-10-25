Vernon pro hockey player puts inspirational comeback story in writing

Aaron Volpatti is doing a book launch and signing at The Roster for Fighter: Defying the NHL Odds

Vernon’s Aaron Volpatti will be holding a book signing for his debut book, Fighter: Defying the NHL Odds, at The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill on Nov. 4, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Aaron Volpatti’s journey to the National Hockey League is a story worth reading about.

The Revelstoke hockey product who now lives in Vernon is set to release his book, Fighter: Defying the NHL Odds. Volpatti is launching the book at The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill Nov. 4, where autographed copies will be available from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Volpatti was never supposed to play in the NHL. As an average, undersized youth player, he had to fight his way — literally — into competitive hockey.

In the early hours of April 20, 2005, Volpatti found himself in a very different fight — a fight for his life after a devastating campfire burn injury he suffered while camping with his Vernon Vipers teammates.

It’s an inspirational comeback stories in professional sports. The book offers a riveting account of Volpatti’s journey from the Vancouver General Hospital burn unit to the NHL and his life creating a new path for himself after a career-ending neck injury.

Volpatti’s story is one of adversity, personal triumph, grief, terror and ultimately happiness.

The 2005 campfire accident left Volpatti with second and third degree burns on over 40 per cent of his body. He was told that his dream of pursuing hockey professionally was over.

But after a call from his coach saying an Ivy League university was interested in him, he overcame the pain to pursue his passion.

“If you’re telling me it’s going to hurt, well I’ve already been through that,” said Volpatti, recalling a conversation with his doctors. “I was willing to die before giving up on that dream.”

Volpatti went on to attend Brown University in Rhode Island, earning a bachelor’s degree in Human Biology. By 2010 he received his first NHL call-up, signing a multi-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks at 24 years of age.

Over his career, Volpatti played 114 games for the Canucks and the Washington Capitals before a neck injury ended his career in 2015.

The abrupt end to his career had Volpatti experiencing a loss of identity, and he went through some spiritual adversity. But the same grit that helped him to realize his dream of playing in the NHL helped him push through yet again.

“While writing my book I began working as a cognitive performance coach for athletes, teaching my unique visualization techniques to help others cope with performance anxiety, lack of confidence, and self doubt,” he said. “It’s been very rewarding, and this book has been a catalyst for that. I am very excited to share my story in hopes it will inspire others.”

Forty per cent of the book sale proceeds for the first 54 days will go to support the BC Professional Fighters Burn Fund. During the book launch evening, The Roster will offer a burger and beverage option where $5 will go to the burn fund. The Roster is also hosting a squash tournament that weekend with 50 per cent of the entry fees going to the burn fund.

Fighter: Defying the NHL Odds will also be available on Amazon.ca.

