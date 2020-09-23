Vernon property tax deadline nears

Sept. 30 is the deadline to pay poperty taxes without penalty

Property owners in Vernon are reminded that Wednesday, Sept. 30 is the deadline to pay property taxes without penalty.

City of Vernon property taxes would normally have been due July 2, but in April council extended the penalty deadline to the end of Spetember due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 10 per cent penalty will be applied to unpaid current taxes as of Oct. 1.

“In addition to payment, homeowners will need to submit a properly completed Home Owner Grant (eHOG) by September 30, if it’s applicable,” said Terry Martens, manager of financial operations. “These grant forms can be completed on the City’s website, or through our free, secure, self-serve portal called MyCity.”

A MyCity account provides users with anytime access to a digital copy of their property tax notices, utility bills, business licence accounts and more.

To help ensure physical distancing, there are several ways to pay property taxes without having to attend the City Hall cashier station, including:

Online through your financial institution

By cheque through the mail

By using the drop box at the front entrance to City Hall

The city notes that postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.

For more information on City of Vernon property taxes, visit the city’s website or contact a Finance Clerk at 250-550-3636. To create a MyCity account, please visit: www.vernon.ca/mycity.

READ MORE: Refresh of Liberal government’s agenda comes amid new looming COVID-19 crisis

READ MORE: ‘Perfect storm’ causes influx of black widows in the Okanagan

Brendan Shykora

Property taxes