Vernon property tax notices deadline approaching

Residents have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 2 to pay taxes

City of Vernon residents, your property taxes are coming due.

The city has mailed out the 2021 property tax notices and they are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

A 10 per cent penalty will be applied to unpaid balances and unclaimed Home Owner Grants on July 3.

“In addition to payment, homeowners will need to submit a properly completed Home Owner Grant by July 2, if it’s applicable,” said Terry Martens, city manager of financial operations. “It’s important to note the Provincial Home Owner Grant program has changed this year, and all applications must be submitted online or by phone through the Province of British Columbia.”

The B.C. Home Owner Grant reduces the amount of property tax you pay for your principal residence. As of May 2021, homeowners must now apply directly to the province instead of through their municipal office.

Although the Home Owner Grant application process has changed, the program details and eligibility requirements have not. Home Owner Grants must be applied for each year, even if your mortgage company or bank pays your taxes.

It’s not necessary to make a tax payment in order for eligible owners to claim the Home Owner Grant.

For more information on the Provincial Home Owner Grant application process, visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700 to speak with a live agent.

To help property owners continue practising physical distancing and avoid waiting in a lineup to pay their taxes, there are several ways you can make a payment without having to stop by the city hall cashier station:

• Online through your financial institution;

• By cheque through the mail; or

• By using the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to city hall.

Please note that postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.

If you have not received your property tax notice yet, please check your MyCity account or contact the Tax Department at 250-550-3636. For more information on City of Vernon property taxes, please visit vernon.ca/propertytaxes.

The City of Vernon is reminding residents that property tax notices are due July 2 at 4:30 p.m.
