Vernon public hearing cancelled, future council meetings postponed

Council had to meet formally to postpone future meetings amid COVID-19

Vernon city councillors ensured they followed social-distancing regulations outlined by the province during its regular scheduled meeting on March 23, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

The City of Vernon postponed its public hearing slated for the evening of March 23.

The public hearing, which was scheduled for 5:30 p.m., was to touch on the Official Community Plan boundary extensions that would annex BX Elementary School to allow for the connection to the city’s sanitary sewer system.

Council Kelly Fehr was unable to attend and therefore the meeting had to be cancelled and rescheduled to a future date, which will be determined later.

The last regular council meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic was held Monday, March 23, with only four members of council in attendance. Councillors Akbul Mund, Kari Gares, Brian Quiring and Mayor Victor Cumming were present.

Only six chairs were available in the public gallery to ensure social distancing regulations set out by the province were adhered to.

All future meetings have been postponed.

Monday’s scheduled meeting went ahead as a meeting of council was required by legislation in order to push pause to future dates.

Meetings will be called back a future time, administration said, noting staff are investigating opportunities to hold them remotely.

