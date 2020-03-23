Vernon city councillors ensured they followed social-distancing regulations outlined by the province during its regular scheduled meeting on March 23, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon public hearing cancelled, future council meetings postponed

Council had to meet formally to postpone future meetings amid COVID-19

The City of Vernon postponed its public hearing slated for the evening of March 23.

The public hearing, which was scheduled for 5:30 p.m., was to touch on the Official Community Plan boundary extensions that would annex BX Elementary School to allow for the connection to the city’s sanitary sewer system.

Council Kelly Fehr was unable to attend and therefore the meeting had to be cancelled and rescheduled to a future date, which will be determined later.

The last regular council meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic was held Monday, March 23, with only four members of council in attendance. Councillors Akbul Mund, Kari Gares, Brian Quiring and Mayor Victor Cumming were present.

Only six chairs were available in the public gallery to ensure social distancing regulations set out by the province were adhered to.

All future meetings have been postponed.

Monday’s scheduled meeting went ahead as a meeting of council was required by legislation in order to push pause to future dates.

Meetings will be called back a future time, administration said, noting staff are investigating opportunities to hold them remotely.

READ MORE: Local states of emergency to be lifted amid provincewide declaration: Vernon mayor

READ MORE: Vernon air quality nearly twice as bad as Kelowna

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Hall

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local states of emergency to be lifted amid provincewide declaration: Vernon mayor
Next story
Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Just Posted

Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Leaders of 16 First Nations set out priorities for surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Vernon martial arts studio offers free online classes

Sundance wants to give back to community members at home because of COVID-19

Local states of emergency to be lifted amid provincewide declaration: Vernon mayor

Provincial emergency declaration to create ‘seamless’ response to COVID-19 pandemic, mayor says

Vernon public hearing cancelled, future council meetings postponed

Council had to meet formally to postpone future meetings amid COVID-19

Vernon basketball player finalist for three awards

Micheal Rouault’s college career at TRU could end with a trio of awards for his trophy case

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

All golf courses in the province should be closed to prevent virus spreading, British Columbia Golf says

One golf course operator blasts call as “overstepping”

Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

South Okanagan liquor store closes due to COVID-19

“I don’t have the right to put my staff in that situation,” says owner

CHL cancels 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna due to COVID-19 concerns

It will be the first time in CHL history that the trophy will not be awarded

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Central Okanagan Public Schools close playgrounds due to COVID-19 concerns

The closures are to prevent the spread of the virus

Most Read