Kristen Megyesi, manager of clinical operations for VJH’s women and children’s health services, stands with a panda warmer, a piece of equiment that could be replaced with a newer version with funds raised from Thursday’s 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on Vernon’s Pure Country 105.7 radio. (VJH Foundation photo)

Vernon radiothon ready to roll

Drive-thru option added to 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on 105.7 Pure Country for the VJH Foundation

Having a heart will help Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 27.

The VJH Foundation and Vernon’s Pure Country 105.7 radio join forces for the 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon.

Pure Country 105.7 radio personalities Turner Gentry and Jess Mattia will be on-air for 12 hours throughout the day speaking to community members and medical staff about the real impact of every dollar donated. Donations can be made online, by phone or new this year at the drive-thru site located at the hospital.

“Adding the drive-thru option makes it all that more exciting. Giving our community a chance to come out and physically donate makes us all feel like there’s a bit of normalcy again,” says Gentry.

The drive-thru will be set up at the VJH South Tower starting at 10 a.m. Residents can also donate by phone to 250-558-1362, online at vjhfoundation.org/radiothon and you can listen live at iheartradio.ca/purecountry/vernon.

“We are thrilled to once again have the support of Bell Media for what is always an exciting and fun-filled event,” said Kate McBrearty, foundation executive director. “In keeping with COVID protocols, this year residents can drive-thru and make a cash, credit/debit or cheque donation without having to leave their car, all while supporting the highest priority needs within this essential department.

The event raises funds for new equipment at VJH.

“We’re reached a point where some of our equipment is reaching its end of life and needs to be replaced,” said Kristen Megysei, manager of clinical operations for VJH’s women and children’s health services. “As we are focusing on the best outcomes for patients, community support from the Radiothon enables us to acquire essential equipment for our littlest patients.

“Your donations are going back into the community, supporting new families within the North Okanagan. The equipment purchased with this year’s funds will touch everyone who plans to have a baby at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.”

Most Read