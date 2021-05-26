Vernon radiothon ready to roll

Having a heart will help Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 27.
The VJH Foundation and Vernon’s Pure Country 105.7 radio join forces for the 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon.
Pure Country 105.7 radio personalities Turner Gentry and Jess Mattia will be on-air for 12 hours throughout the day speaking to community members and medical staff about the real impact of every dollar donated. Donations can be made online, by phone or new this year at the drive-thru site located at the hospital.
“Adding the drive-thru option makes it all that more exciting. Giving our community a chance to come out and physically donate makes us all feel like there’s a bit of normalcy again,” says Gentry.
The drive-thru will be set up at the VJH South Tower starting at 10 a.m. Residents can also donate by phone to 250-558-1362, online at vjhfoundation.org/radiothon and you can listen live at iheartradio.ca/purecountry/vernon.
The event raises funds for new equipment at VJH.
