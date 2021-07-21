The White Rock Lake Fire burns in the mountains. (Brent Robertson photo)

Vernon ranch helping wildfire evacuees and animals

O’Keefe Ranch has room for people and pets

People and pets being evacuated from their homes due to wildfires are getting some support from Vernon.

The O’Keefe Ranch is open for anyone who needs to set up camp, as long as they are registered as an evacuee.

“We still have full capacity to take as many evacuees or animals as needed,” manager Sherrilee Franks said.

Evacuees can call the ranch at 250-542-7868 or send a message through the Historic O’Keefe Ranch Facebook page.

“We always have evacuees show up,” said Franks of past years.

“We also have the ability to take on animals if someone needs a place for them to be.”

READ MORE: Vernon shows appreciation for firefighters

READ MORE: Wildfire threatening Westwold grows to 7,000 hectares

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Fire evacuation

Previous story
Nk’Mip fire in Osoyoos top priority for BC Wildfire
Next story
More evacuation orders due to Young Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Crews battle the White Rock Lake fire, which has some Westwold residents under evacuation order and even more on alert. (Brent Robertson photo)
Vernon ranch helping wildfire evacuees and animals

The 2,300 hectare Winnifred Creek fire east of Cherryville, which has residents on evacuation alert, can be seen from Highway 6, which is closed to the public, along with the Needles Ferry. (Shelly Davies photo)
Wildfire evacuates 356 in Edgewood, Whatshan, Needles

The Bunting Road fire burning near a number of cabins on Mabel Lake, where residents remain on evacuation order. (Randy Smith photo)
3,000-hectare wildfire closes Mabel Lake service road

Work delays have stalled planned traffic closures this week on the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby. The Ministry of Transportation has said closures will now start Friday, July 23, at the earliest. When closed, the bridge will be down from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week but traffic will be allowed through at the top of each hour. (Morning Star file photo)
Work delays on bridge east of Enderby stall planned traffic closures