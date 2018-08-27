Vernon RCMP arrest trio at problem home

House identified as being used to traffic street-level quantities of drugs

Three men have been arrested by RCMP at a Vernon home known to police.

RCMP executed a search warrant Wednesday, Aug. 22, at home in the 3500 block of 24th Avenue

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on a residence deemed a problem premise.

At the time police served the warrant, several people were at the location. Three were arrested for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and they were taken into police custody.

The search resulted in the seizure of large quantities of what police believe to be cocaine and heroin/fentanyl along with Canadian cash and other items related to drug trafficking.

“The residence, where the warrant was executed, was identified as a problem premise in our community being used to traffic street-level quantities of drugs,” said Cpl. Dan Pollock of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit. “Our efforts will continue to disrupt activities at this location until the illegal activity ceases.”

The three subjects were released from custody while the RCMP continues its investigation and considers charges.

Prior to the search warrant being executed, a stolen vehicle was seen leaving the home at which time police located the vehicle and arrested one man, who remains in custody for possession of stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.