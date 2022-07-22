(Photo - Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

(Photo - Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Vernon RCMP asking for assistance in finding wanted man

Bradley Kilmury is wanted for theft and breaching his release order

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is looking for a wanted man.

They are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 27-year-old Bradley Kilmury. He is wanted for theft and many counts of breaching his release order.n

Kilmury is described as 5’10”, 188 pounds with brown hair, and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Kilmury or his whereabouts, the RCMP is asking you to step forward by calling them or Crimestoppers if you would like to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: Scooting into Okanagan emergency rooms due to lack of helmets: Interior Health

READ MORE: Vernon arson suspect was on probation for Kelowna explosives charge

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPVernon

Previous story
Man on trial for first-degree murder escapes from Metro Vancouver jail
Next story
‘Say it where it happened’: Inuit residential school survivor looks to papal apology

Just Posted

Vermilion Forks Elementary’s after-school program in Princeton received a $10,000 donation from Penticton-based Valley First. (Contributed)
More than $175k donated to 20 charities across B.C.’s Interior

Kal Secondary’s Rory O’Brien (from left), Devon Sales Parno and James Helfrick of Vernon Secondary are three of nine North Okanagan volleyball players named to provincial teams competing at the Canada Cup tournament this week in Calgary. (Contributed)
North Okanagan volleyball stars on display in Calgary

(Photo - Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Vernon RCMP asking for assistance in finding wanted man

The Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek could be the choice for one or more businesses as the Vernon Winter Carnival has announced its 2023 theme will be CarnivalTV, a chance to celebrate your favourite shows of the past or present. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Vernon Winter Carnival salutes television with its 2023 theme

Pop-up banner image ×