Const. Mark MacAulay, left, and Const. Ryan Carey are easy to spot downtown in Vernon. (RCMP)

Vernon RCMP check in with downtown businesses

Downtown Enforcement Unit keeps lines of communication open with core

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Downtown Enforcement Unit (DEU) is reaching out to businesses downtown.

“We meet with businesses and try to address any issues they have,” Const. Mark MacAulay said, noting businesses can contact the DEU if they have questions or concerns.

The DEU offers a police presence through the core while developing partnerships with community services such as Upper Room Mission and Interior Health.

Through those partnerships, the DEU are equipped to connect individuals living with addiction or substance abuse issues with services.

“It’s made a difference for businesses and those individuals who are street entrenched,” Coun. Kelly Fehr said during Monday’s meeting.

“Their presence downtown is really appreciated,” Coun. Scott Anderson said. “It’s great to see a return-to-ground level policing.”

