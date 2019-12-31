Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is encouraging the public to stay off the roads if possible while the City responds to Tuesday’s snowfall. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon RCMP encourages drivers to stay off roads during major snowfall

Cit of Vernon snow removal crews out in full force Tuesday

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is encouraging residents to stay off the roads as the city responds to Tuesday’s heavy snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the North and Central Okanagan and expects 20-30 centimetres of snow today.

Road conditions in Vernon are icy with the heavy snow combined with temperatures hovering around zero. The city is currently using all equipment and available crews to clear Priority 1 roads.

Roads in Vernon are addressed on a priority basis in compliance with the City of Vernon Snow and Ice Control Policy. All City roads are divided into the following priorities:

  • Priority 1 Roads: include arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas.
  • Priority 2 Roads: include all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs.
  • Priority 3 Roads: include lanes and cul-de-sacs.

Response times will vary depending on how long the snow continues to fly, but Priority 1 roads are expected to be cleared within 12 hours after the snow event. Priority 2 and 3 roads may take between 36 and 72 hours to be cleared.

Drivers are reminded to use caution and drive according to the road conditions if travelling is a necessity while city road workers are out in full force.

Motorists are also encouraged to avoid parking on the street, if possible, in order to allow snow plows to clear the roadways.

Sidewalks maintained by the city are also cleared on a priority basis, and those adjacent to residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the resident or tenant.

