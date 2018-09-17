Vernon RCMP find break-in suspect hiding on premises

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP didn’t have to look far for a possible break-and-enter suspect.

Police responded to a report of break-and-enter in progress in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon Saturday at 4:30 a.m.

Attending officers were provided with live updates from RCMP 911 dispatchers as the owner of the business was monitoring his security system remotely at the time of the break-and-enter.

RELATED: RCMP nab prolific car thief after month-long, B.C.-wide search

RELATED: RCMP arrest same man twice in August

Officers surrounded the building and located one suspect hiding inside a fenced area at the rear of the business, who was taken into custody without incident.

“Having a good quality security system installed at your business or home can pay off and it did so in this particular incident,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “With live updates being provided by the business owner, the responding officers were able to tailor their response appropriately and execute an arrest safely and efficiently.”

A 24-year-old Vernon man remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face possible charges of break-and-enter and possession of break-in instruments.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.