Vernon RCMP look to return stolen bike to owner

If you are missing your bike from Cenotaph park on July 5, call Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP is looking for the owner of a blue and white bicycle after officers caught a man allegedly attempting to steal it.

Offices recovered the bike on July 5 at about 8:30 p.m., after witnesses reported a suspect cutting off the lock.

Police recovered the bike a short distance away and would like to identify the owner.

If you had your bike stolen from Cenotaph park on July 5, please contact Const. Stephanie Buchanan at the Vernon Detachment at 250-545-7171.

